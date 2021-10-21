Carlson Capital L P Boosts Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.85% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFFP opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.18. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFFP. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

