Carlson Capital L P Buys 45,499 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.16% of KB Home worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in KB Home by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

