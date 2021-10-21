Carlson Capital L P Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $119.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

