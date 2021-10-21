Carlson Capital L P Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

