Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 140,000 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.15% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NESR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.