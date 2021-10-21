Carlson Capital L P Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Carlson Capital L P cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548,822 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after buying an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $19,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 357.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 478,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

