Carlson Capital L P Invests $1.11 Million in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.