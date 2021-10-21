Carlson Capital L P Invests $4.60 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,851 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.