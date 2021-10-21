Carlson Capital L P Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $99.46 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

