Carlson Capital L P Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.31% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,313,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,144,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,328,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

