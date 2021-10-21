Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

