Carlson Capital L P Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $541,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $158,802,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $644.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $648.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $603.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,562 shares of company stock worth $42,483,487. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.46.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

