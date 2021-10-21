Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 19,995 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.74.

Shares of ODFL opened at $313.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $314.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

