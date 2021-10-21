Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 225,000 Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 1.11% of Security National Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

Security National Financial Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

