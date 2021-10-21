Carlson Capital L P Sells 114,816 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,816 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 134.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 549,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,943,000 after acquiring an additional 314,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $7,696,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.