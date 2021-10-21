Carlson Capital L P Sells 130,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

