Carlson Capital L P Sells 33,950 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $463.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day moving average of $447.93. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

