Carlson Capital L P Takes $1.34 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of Clean Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 470,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.