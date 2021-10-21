Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

