CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.