Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) PT Raised to GBX 1,600 at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 1,491.60 ($19.49) on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of GBX 803 ($10.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,572.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,813.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

