Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $34.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,517.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

NYSE CCL opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

