Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

