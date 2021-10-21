Carrier Global (CARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.100-$2.200 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.