Carry Achieves Market Cap of $105.78 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $105.78 million and $16.00 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00085160 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

