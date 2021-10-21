Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.84% of Carter’s worth $401,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,543,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $99.70 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

