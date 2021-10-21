Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of Carvana worth $149,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.79.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,616 shares of company stock valued at $207,485,124. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVNA opened at $289.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.18. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

