Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 4.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $303.65 and last traded at $301.93. 32,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,322,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.03 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,616 shares of company stock worth $207,485,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 24.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 513.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 253.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

