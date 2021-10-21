Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 127,026 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $15,131,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $6,266,739.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.00. 3,368,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,503. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

