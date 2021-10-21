Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

