Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST opened at $81.17 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casella Waste Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Casella Waste Systems worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.