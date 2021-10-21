Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $68,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

