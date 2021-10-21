Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $264.96 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $264.96 million and $17.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00069162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,315.39 or 0.99809615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.66 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,423,246,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,535,305 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

