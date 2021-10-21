Caspian One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,515.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $11,515.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00197779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00098446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

