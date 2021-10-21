Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

CSTL stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.91. 191,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

