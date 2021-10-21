Castweet (CTT) Hits One Day Volume of $291.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $123,741.18 and approximately $291.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.64 or 0.00452399 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00092676 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.