Cat Token Price Hits $0.0981 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $640,644.97 and approximately $3,566.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00316413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.