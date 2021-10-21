Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,334 shares of company stock worth $29,916,336. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.