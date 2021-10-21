Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAT stock opened at $204.19 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caterpillar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Caterpillar worth $1,103,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

