CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.68.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.