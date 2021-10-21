Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

