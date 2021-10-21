Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $6,228,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

