Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,504 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after buying an additional 642,547 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OFC opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

