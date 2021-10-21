Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

