Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 29,600 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

