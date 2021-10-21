CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CBRE opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $103.13.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBRE Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $81,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.