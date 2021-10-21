CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $103.13.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBRE Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $81,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.