CBTX (CBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. CBTX has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBTX stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of CBTX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.