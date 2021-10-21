CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Position Increased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.36% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 107.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 356.5% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

