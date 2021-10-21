CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.71. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.44.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCOM Group had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

