CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTGLY. VTB Capital lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $12.03 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

